Posted: May 21, 2017

2017 Billboard Awards Winner’s

2017 Billboard Awards Winner's
2017 Billboard Awards Winner's
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce performs during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
2017 Billboard Awards Winner's
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Rapper Drake accepts Top Billboard 200 Album for 'Views' onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
2017 Billboard Awards Winner's
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Singer/actor Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
2017 Billboard Awards Winner's
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artist Desiigner, winner of the Top Rap Song and Top Streaming Song (Video) for 'Panda,' poses in the press room during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
2017 Billboard Awards Winner's
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 17: Rae Sremmurd take the stage at the Bud Light Factory during the Interscope Showcase on March 17, 2016 in Austin, Texas. Bud Light Americas most popular and inclusive beer brand, and first time sponsor of South By SouthwestÂ® transformed Austins Brazos Hall into the Bud Light Factory, bringing exclusive performances to SXSW attendees from March 16-19. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Bud Light)
2017 Billboard Awards Winner's
2017 Billboard Awards Winner's
2017 Billboard Awards Winner's
2017 Billboard Awards Winner's

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

 

Here is the top winner’s from 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Beyonce  and Drake won a handful of award at this year Billboards awards.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce performs during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Top R&B Album:

Beyonce, Lemonade- Winner

Top Female Artist:

Beyonce

Top Touring Artist:

Beyonce- Winner

Top R&B Artist:

Beyonce-Winner

Top R&B Tour:

Beyonce- Winner

 

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Rapper Drake accepts Top Billboard 200 Album for ‘Views’ onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Top Male Artist:

Drake – Winner

Top Rap Album:

Drake, Views- Winner

 

Top Rap Artist:

Drake – Winner

Tour Rap Tour:

Drake – Winner

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake, Views- Winner

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER

Top R&B Songs:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER

Top R&B Collaboration:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER

Top 100 Artist:

Drake-Winner

Top Streaming Song Artist:

Drake

Top Rap Artist:

Drake – Winner

Tour Rap Tour:

Drake – Winner

 

 

Top Streaming Song Artist:

Drake

Top Hot 100 Songs:

Drake

Top Selling Songs:

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — WINNER

Top Radio Song:

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — WINNER

 

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Desiigner, “Panda” — WINNER

Top Rap Songs:

Desiigner, “Panda” — WINNER

Top Rap Collaboration:

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” — WINNER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


