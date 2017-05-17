Sign in with your existing account
ABC Confirmed Katy Perry for “American Idol”
By
Estee
Power 953 News
ABC revealed their schedule for the upcoming TV season yesterday, and it features 13 new shows . . . eight dramas, three comedies, and two unscripted shows.
The biggest addition is the
“American Idol” revival, which won’t premiere until sometime next spring. ABC confirmed that Katy Perry will be the first judge . . . but somewhat surprisingly, they didn’t have anything else to make official.
They did defend their decision to bring
“Idol” back after just one year, and they also said that there’d be some format changes . . . but they didn’t lay out any specifics.
