Posted: April 09, 2018

After weeks of speculation on whether or not Cardi B is pregnant, we now have the answer! She IS preggo! 

By Estee

Power 953 News

After weeks of speculation on whether or not Cardi B is pregnant, we now have the answer! She IS preggo!

Cardi confirmed her pregnancy on SNL during her performance of “Be Careful” when the camera panned away from her revealing her belly.

She’s been wearing loose dresses and bulky jackets in an attempt to hide her bump.

She was so relieved when the secret was finally out!

