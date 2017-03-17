Now Playing
Posted: March 17, 2017

AGT Employees Warned of Tyra Banks’s DIVA Ways, so How Was Her First Week?

AGT Employees Warned of Tyra Banks’s DIVA Ways, so How Was Her First Week?

Okay, so Tyra Banks completed her first week on AGT as a host taking over Nick Cannon’s spot.

So how was she? Well, the staff was warned of her diva ways, but were surprised when she was the complete opposite!

TB’s already building chemistry with the judges and was super kind to the rest of the staff too.

1 week down. About 6 months to go.

 


