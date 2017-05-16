Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 16, 2017

Amber Rose Asks The Club Not Play Any Songs By Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa

Comments

Related

View Larger
Amber Rose Asks The Club Not Play Any Songs By Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Amber Rose attends AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour -Atlanta at Clark Atlanta Univeristy on April 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)
View Larger
Amber Rose Asks The Club Not Play Any Songs By Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Recording artist Wiz Khalifa (L) and Amber Rose attend Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
View Larger
Amber Rose Asks The Club Not Play Any Songs By Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: Kanye West and Amber Rose attend amfAR Milano 2009 red carpet, the Inaugural Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente on September 28, 2009 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)
View Larger
Amber Rose Asks The Club Not Play Any Songs By Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Recording artist Wiz Khalifa (L) and Amber Rose attend Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
View Larger
Amber Rose Asks The Club Not Play Any Songs By Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: Kanye West and Amber Rose attend amfAR Milano 2009 red carpet, the Inaugural Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente on September 28, 2009 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)
View Larger
Amber Rose Asks The Club Not Play Any Songs By Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Lately Amber Rose has been spending a lot of time in Miami. Living life and partying it up.

But during a club appearance in Miami, Amber Rose asked the club not to play Kanye West or Wiz Khalifa while she was there. Amber Rose did not want to be reminded of her exes and wanted the night to be about her.

Amber Rose has been rumored to be dating or seeing French Montana and some mystery guy while being in Miami.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation