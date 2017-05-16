ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Amber Rose attends AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour -Atlanta at Clark Atlanta Univeristy on April 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Recording artist Wiz Khalifa (L) and Amber Rose attend Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: Kanye West and Amber Rose attend amfAR Milano 2009 red carpet, the Inaugural Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente on September 28, 2009 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Recording artist Wiz Khalifa (L) and Amber Rose attend Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: Kanye West and Amber Rose attend amfAR Milano 2009 red carpet, the Inaugural Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente on September 28, 2009 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)
Lately Amber Rose has been spending a lot of time in Miami. Living life and partying it up.
But during a club appearance in Miami, Amber Rose asked the club not to play Kanye West or Wiz Khalifa while she was there. Amber Rose did not want to be reminded of her exes and wanted the night to be about her.
Amber Rose has been rumored to be dating or seeing French Montana and some mystery guy while being in Miami.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself