Amber Rose Burglarized, Spends 4 Hours With Intruder Without Knowing
By
Estee
Power 953 News
A man broke into Amber Rose’s home through her kitchen window while she was in the house. . . asleep.
The burglar spent four hours in the home rummaging through the pantry, going through other personal items and she never work up!
To make matters worse, her mom, sister, assistant and security guards were also in the house asleep and didn’t hear a thing.
He spent four freaking hours in the house. That’s insane!
Security cameras caught him as he was fleeing the house, but so far police have not caught him.
