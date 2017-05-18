Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 18, 2017

Amber Rose Burglarized, Spends 4 Hours With Intruder Without Knowing

Comments

Related

View Larger
Amber Rose Burglarized, Spends 4 Hours With Intruder Without Knowing
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Amber Rose attends AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour -Atlanta at Clark Atlanta Univeristy on April 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)
View Larger
Amber Rose Burglarized, Spends 4 Hours With Intruder Without Knowing

By Estee

Power 953 News

A man broke into Amber Rose’s home through her kitchen window while she was in the house. . . asleep.

The burglar spent four hours in the home rummaging through the pantry, going through other personal items and she never work up!

To make matters worse, her mom, sister, assistant and security guards were also in the house asleep and didn’t hear a thing.

He spent four freaking hours in the house. That’s insane!

Security cameras caught him as he was fleeing the house, but so far police have not caught him.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation