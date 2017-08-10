Now Playing
Posted: August 10, 2017

Amber Rose Ready To Marry 21 Savage

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Amber Rose is ready to walk down the aisle again.

It’s been a crazy week for Amber Rose who has been in the headlines because Wiz Khalifa’s mom is suing her.  Amber is letting her lawyers handle that situation.

While at the airport from Atlanta to Los Angeles , TMZ caught up with Amber Rose to asked about the situation with Wiz’s mom but instead she spoke about being in love with 21 Savage and how she wants to marry him.

Check out the video below:
