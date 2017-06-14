Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 14, 2017

America’s Got Talent contestant dies in car crash

Comments

Related

View Larger
America’s Got Talent contestant dies in car crash
View Larger
America’s Got Talent contestant dies in car crash

By Estee

Power 953 News

America’s Got Talent contestant, Dr. Brandon Rogers, passed away in a car crash. He was 29 years old. According to multiple media reports, the he was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away on Sunday morning.

Rogers graduated medical school in 2015, and family and friends say he was dedicated to his work, but in his spare time, he continued to make time for his first love, which would eventually land him on NAGT this summer: singing.

Videos of Rogers’ singing caught the attention of America’s Got Talent producers, who flew him to Los Angeles for an audition that reportedly blew judges away.

He’s performed Boyz2Men songs on his IG, which caught the attention of the band, so they invited him to Vegas to perform with them on stage.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation