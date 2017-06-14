America’s Got Talent contestant dies in car crash

America’s Got Talent contestant, Dr. Brandon Rogers, passed away in a car crash. He was 29 years old. According to multiple media reports, the he was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away on Sunday morning.

Rogers graduated medical school in 2015, and family and friends say he was dedicated to his work, but in his spare time, he continued to make time for his first love, which would eventually land him on NAGT this summer: singing.

Videos of Rogers’ singing caught the attention of America’s Got Talent producers, who flew him to Los Angeles for an audition that reportedly blew judges away.

He’s performed Boyz2Men songs on his IG, which caught the attention of the band, so they invited him to Vegas to perform with them on stage.