Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 23, 2017

Amine Announces Date For His Album “Good For You”

Comments

Related

View Larger
Amine Announces Date For His Album “Good For You”
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Amine performs onstage at MTV's 'Wonderland' LIVE Show on November 17, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for MTV)
View Larger
Amine Announces Date For His Album “Good For You”
View Larger
Amine Announces Date For His Album “Good For You”

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Amine had the biggest hit with “Caroline”  and now he will be debuting his album coming out July 28.

He made this year XXL Freshman cover alongside many upcoming rappers.

Amine posted the cover to his album on Instagram:


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation