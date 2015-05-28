Universal Studios Announces Grand Opening Date for Volcano Bay

Universal Orlando Resort

Today Universal Orlando, set date for Volcano Bay which is currently under-construction. The water park will open to general public May 25th.

Volcano Bay will have technology that will allow not have to wait in lines. The wristband will be called Tapu Tapu.

According to Orlando Sentinel, Volcano Bay will have “Tot Tiki Reef, Kopiko Wai Winding River, Ko’okiri Body Plunge, Punga Racers and Kala & Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides.

Universal has not released the prices for 1 day ticket to Volcano Bay.



