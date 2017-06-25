Now Playing
Posted: June 25, 2017

BET Awards Nominees/ Winners

BET Awards Nominees/ Winners
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Chance The Rapper at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards Nominees/ Winners
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Migos at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards Nominees/ Winners
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Chance The Rapper at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards Nominees/ Winners
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
BET Awards Nominees/ Winners
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
BET Awards Nominees/ Winners
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Migos at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards Nominees/ Winners
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Chance The Rapper at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards Nominees/ Winners
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
BET Awards Nominees/ Winners

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

The 2017 BET Awards nominations:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:

 

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist:

 

Best Group:

Migos

 

Best Collaboration:

 

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:

 

Video of the Year

 

Video Director of the Year

 

Best New Artist

Chance The Rapper

 

Album of the Year

 

Best Actress

 

Best Actor

 

Youngstars Award

Best Movie

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Awards

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

 


