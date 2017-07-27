Now Playing
Posted: July 27, 2017

Beyonce and Jay Z Hire Six Nannies For Twins

By Estee

Power 953 News

Now that Beyonce and Jay Z have newborn twins, things are going to get a lot tougher for them, right?  Maybe not.

Because according to  “OK!” magazine, they just hired SIX NANNIES at $100,000 a year EACH, to take care of Rumi and Sir.

A source says, “The twins don’t sleep at the same time, so she decided she needed three per child, working in eight hour shifts.”  Oh, and they also have two nannies for Blue Ivy, who’s five now.

 


