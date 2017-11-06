Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: November 06, 2017

Beyonce and Pharrell recently donated some stuff to ‘The Lung Transplant Project’

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Beyonce and Pharrell recently donated some stuff to ‘The Lung Transplant Project.’  It was founded by a group of lung transplant recipients who raise money for research, work to decrease the time spent on waiting lists, and increase long-term survival rates.

Beyoncé donated a hat from her Lemonade tour, and Pharrell contributed some custom Adidas apparel.  All the stuff was signed.

Beyoncé’s hat could go for $2,000.

Hit up  this link for more info.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation