Posted: November 06, 2017
Beyonce and Pharrell recently donated some stuff to ‘The Lung Transplant Project’
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Beyonce and Pharrell recently donated some stuff to ‘The Lung Transplant Project.’ It was founded by a group of lung transplant
recipients who raise money for research, work to decrease the time spent on waiting lists, and increase long-term survival
rates.
Beyoncé donated a hat from her Lemonade tour, and Pharrell contributed some custom Adidas apparel. All the stuff was signed.
Beyoncé’s hat could go for $2,000.
Hit up
this link for more info.
