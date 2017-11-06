By Estee

Power 953 News

Beyonce and Pharrell recently donated some stuff to ‘The Lung Transplant Project.’ It was founded by a group of lung transplant recipients who raise money for research, work to decrease the time spent on waiting lists, and increase long-term survival rates.

Beyoncé donated a hat from her Lemonade tour, and Pharrell contributed some custom Adidas apparel. All the stuff was signed.

Beyoncé’s hat could go for $2,000.

Hit up this link for more info.