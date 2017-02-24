Beyonce Backs Out Of Coachella

HA! Beyonce is NOT the all-powerful goddess of, like, everything. She’s HUMAN, just like you and me. And she’s even a little more FRAGILE than most of us right now, because she’s pregnant… with twins.

She now has to back out of Coachella. But she’ll make it up by headlining NEXT year. According to a statement, she’s cancelling on doctors’ orders. This year’s show happens on April 14th to the 16th, and the 21st to the 23rd.

There’s no word if someone else will be added to replace her. This year’s other headliners are Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.

Other performers include Lorde, Future, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled.