Posted: March 01, 2017

Beyonce’s coachella replacement announced

Beyonce’s coachella replacement announced

Lady Gaga is replacing Beyonce at Coachella.  She’s headlining Saturday, April 15th and Saturday the 22nd.  She Tweeted an image of the new poster, and captioned it, quote, “Let’s party in the desert!”

Kendrick Lamar is closing out both weekends on the Sunday nights. Beyoncé was obviously a big draw, but she had to drop out on doctors’ orders because of her pregnancy.  Lady Gaga is a worthy replacement . . . or at least the NFL thought so.  Gaga played the Super Bowl halftime show this year after Beyoncé did it last year.

Beyoncé is expected to make it up by headlining next year’s festival.

 


