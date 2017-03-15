Now Playing
Posted: March 15, 2017

Beyonce dropping hints about sex of her twins?

Whaaat! So we all know Beyonce is expecting her twins and has been sharing some fabulous photos on her IG, but what about those earrings tho? Is she subliminally telling us the sex of her baby?

In the shots the 22-time Grammy winner rocks a velvet black dress, knee-high suede boots and a honeycomb choker.

She accessorized the look with a pair of round, silver earrings, a piece of statement jewelry that she wore in her video for, ‘If I Were A Boy’. She trying to tell her she’s adding kings to the fam?


