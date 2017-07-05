Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2017

Beyonce’s Father Talks About Twins Running in His Family

Beyonce’s Father Talks About Twins Running in His Family
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 8: Matthew and Beyonce Knowles arrive at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Beyonce’s Father Talks About Twins Running in His Family
Beyonce’s Father Talks About Twins Running in His Family

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Beyonce’s Father broke the news that Beyonce had her twins a couple of weeks ago.

Now, Mathew Knowles said that twins run in his family so it not a coincident that Beyonce had twins.

Check out his post below:


