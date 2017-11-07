Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 07, 2017
Beyoncé’s fed the homeless since she was 10
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Beyonce
and her family have been doing what they can to help with hurricane relief in Houston, but not for the publicity. They do
it because they’re Houston natives . . . and helping is in their blood.
On today’s episode of
“The Doctors”, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles says, “They were feeding the homeless when they were 5 and 10. Solange was on bread and Beyoncé
did silverware.
“It’s just something that if you instill in them, I’m so proud because they’re still carrying through with that.”
