Posted: November 07, 2017

Beyoncé’s fed the homeless since she was 10

By Estee

Power 953 News

Beyonce  and her family have been doing what they can to help with hurricane relief in Houston, but not for the publicity.  They do it because they’re Houston natives . . . and helping is in their blood.

On today’s episode of  “The Doctors”, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles says, “They were feeding the homeless when they were 5 and 10.  Solange was on bread and Beyoncé did silverware.

“It’s just something that if you instill in them, I’m so proud because they’re still carrying through with that.”


There are no comments yet.

 
 
