Beyonce Formation Song Revealed By Mike Will Made-It

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Last year Beyonce dropped a hit song called “Formation” which had everyone saying the famous line “now let’s get in formation” and when he f*** me good, I take a** to Red Lobster.

According to Mike Will Made-It he and Rae Sremmurd were on their way to Coachella in 2014. They were vibing between different beats when Swae Lee and Jimmi came up with the line “Now, let’s get in formation,”.

Soon Beyonce and Jay-Z came on board with the song. The rest is history.

Check out the video below from Complex.