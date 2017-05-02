Now Playing
Posted: May 02, 2017

Beyonce Formation Tour Mic Sells for $11,000

Beyonce Formation Tour Mic Sells for $11,000
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce performs during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
Beyonce Formation Tour Mic Sells for $11,000
Beyonce Formation Tour Mic Sells for $11,000
Beyonce Formation Tour Mic Sells for $11,000
Beyonce Formation Tour Mic Sells for $11,000

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

The mic that Beyonce performed for her Formation Tour and The Grammy’s was recently auctioned off at the Wearable Art Gala an event held by Beyonce mom.

Cece Hendriks mentioned that she had outbid on a VIP experience for next year Coachella and plans to give it to her son as a birthday gift.


