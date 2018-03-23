Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: March 23, 2018

Beyonce & Gucci Bring Clean Water To Africa

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Following a $500,000 donation to this month’s March for Our Lives gun control petition, fashion line Gucci is now partnering with Beyonce to bring clean water to Africa.

Gucci has pledged $1 million to Beyoncé’s BeyGood4Burundi cause. BeyGood4Burundi launched in 2017 to provide the East African country of Burundi with more than 100 fresh water wells for up to 366,000 women and children by 2020.

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation