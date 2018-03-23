Beyonce & Gucci Bring Clean Water To Africa

By Estee

Power 953 News

Following a $500,000 donation to this month’s March for Our Lives gun control petition, fashion line Gucci is now partnering with Beyonce to bring clean water to Africa.

Gucci has pledged $1 million to Beyoncé’s BeyGood4Burundi cause. BeyGood4Burundi launched in 2017 to provide the East African country of Burundi with more than 100 fresh water wells for up to 366,000 women and children by 2020.