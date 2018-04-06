By Estee

A beyhive of dancers is about to takeover Coachella next week. The number has gone from about a dozen to 100.

From what we’re hearing, Beyonce feels the pressure especially after canceling her festival gig last year due to her pregnancy.

She’s putting in 11-hour rehearsal days and has at least seven security guards roaming the grounds the ensure nothing about her performance gets out.

Also, drones and more security will be there to help prevent an attack similar to the terror at the Las Vegas music festival that left 58 people dead.

Sad that we have to prepare for things like that and hope they never happen. But at least people will be safe at the event.