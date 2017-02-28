Now Playing
Posted: February 27, 2017

Beyonce & Jay Z’s are…

Beyonce & Jay Z’s are…

Beyonce made the world freeze weeks ago when she announced that she was having twins. The singer was reportedly at a pre-Oscars party Sunday night and made a big revelation. That she will be finding out the gender of her twins in about two weeks.

According to Page Six:

“She was telling people they’ll know the genders of the babies in two weeks,” said a source at the party, where Beyoncé and her hip-hop mogul hubby were surprise guests.

But it’s unclear whether the singer was just being coy when asked about the genders, which can usually be known between 16 and 20 weeks or chosen in cases of in vitro fertilization.


