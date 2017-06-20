Now Playing
Posted: June 20, 2017

Beyonce & Jay Z Twins Were Allegedly Born Pre-Mature

Beyonce & Jay Z Twins Were Allegedly Born Pre-Mature
Beyonce & Jay Z Twins Were Allegedly Born Pre-Mature
Beyonce & Jay Z Twins Were Allegedly Born Pre-Mature

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

There was a minor issue with Jay Z and Beyonce twins who were reportedly born a week ago.

According to TMZ, Beyonce gave birth to the twins last week Monday and “were premature and are “under the lights” to normalize” . The lights normalize the babies lower bilirubin in the blood to eliminate the jaundice which is normal for premature births.

 


