Posted: May 03, 2017

Beyonce Lemonade Collector’s Edition Selling $300

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

It’s been over a year since Queen Bey came out with her album “Lemonade” which gave us hit songs “Formation”, Sorry to name a few.

Now Beyonce has gifted her “BeyHive” with a box set edition of “Lemonade” called How to make Lemonade Box Set which will cost you $300 dollars. In the Lemonade box set you will get coffee table book, double vinyl LP, and audio and visual downloads. In addition, 600 page book with never-before- seen photos during the process of making Lemonade. 

The Lemonade collectors edition can be order now.


