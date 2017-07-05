Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2017

Beyonce’s Mom Tina Teases A Major Announcement From The Superstar

Beyonce's Mom Tina Teases A Major Announcement From The Superstar
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Tina Knowles and Beyonce Knowles at The Launch Of House Of Dereon By Beyonce And Tina Knowles at Selfridges on September 17, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images)
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Teases A Major Announcement From The Superstar
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Teases A Major Announcement From The Superstar

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles teased a major announcement will be coming soon from the superstar.

With Beyonce, recovering from just giving birth from the twins who alleged names are Rumi and Sir Carter.  Will Beyonce be revealing a photo of the twins?

Tina Knowles posted on her Instagram that “I am soo proud of all the amazing charity work my baby is doing through her foundation #beygood,” .

Check out her post below:

 

 


