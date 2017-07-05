Beyonce’s Mom Tina Teases A Major Announcement From The Superstar

Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles teased a major announcement will be coming soon from the superstar.

With Beyonce, recovering from just giving birth from the twins who alleged names are Rumi and Sir Carter. Will Beyonce be revealing a photo of the twins?

Tina Knowles posted on her Instagram that “I am soo proud of all the amazing charity work my baby is doing through her foundation #beygood,” .

Check out her post below: