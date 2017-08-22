Beyoncé Releasing Coffee Table Book

By Estee

Beyoncé is releasing a 600-page coffee table book that breaks down the details of how she made her album, “Lemonade.” It is being pre-sold on Beyoncé’s website for $299.99.

It’s titled “How to Make Lemonade” is part of a limited-edition box set that also includes two vinyl LPs.

“The 600+ page hardcover book includes hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the making of LEMONADE, and shows the inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most provocative and cryptic moments,” her website says.

The album “Lemonade” became an instant smash hit when it was released in April 2016. A concept album about love and infidelity, the record spawned several hit singles, including “Hold Up,” “Sorry” and “Formation.”