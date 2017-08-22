Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: August 22, 2017

Beyoncé Releasing Coffee Table Book

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Beyoncé is releasing a 600-page coffee table book that breaks down the details of how she made her album, “Lemonade.” It is being pre-sold on  Beyoncé’s website for $299.99.

It’s titled “How to Make Lemonade” is part of a limited-edition box set that also includes two vinyl LPs.

“The 600+ page hardcover book includes hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the making of LEMONADE, and shows the inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most provocative and cryptic moments,” her website says.

The album “Lemonade” became an instant smash hit when it was released in April 2016. A concept album about love and infidelity, the record spawned several hit singles, including “Hold Up,” “Sorry” and “Formation.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation