Posted: November 13, 2017

Beyoncé Shutdown Instagram Over Leaked Twin Photos

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Beyoncé was apparently not too happy over leaked photos of twins. The Beyhive couldn’t contain themselves and  were excited over the photos of the twins.

If you look for the hashtag beyonce it is now currently unavailable. According to Instagram, the recent posts from #beyonce are currently hidden because the community has reported some content that may not meet Instagram’s community guidelines.

Instagram Photo


