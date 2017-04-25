Beyoncé Starts “Formation” Scholarship Program

In honor of the one year anniversary of Beyonce “Lemonade” album the songstress announced a new scholarship program called Formation Scholars. Formation Scholars is for young women that are studying in the fields of creative arts, music, literature and African American studies.

Beyonce made the announced on her personal website. The scholarship will “encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident”. The colleges accepting the scholarship are Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College.