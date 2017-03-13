Sign in with your existing account
Beyonce surprises dance crew, they freak out
Beyonce is queen for real. Even pregnant with twins, she’s stepping out and enjoying her nights. This time, over the weekend, she freaked out a dance group in L.A. when she popped in backstage after their show and gave them some huge props for killin’ it!
Beyonce and her mom Tina Knowles hit up the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater show Saturday night at the L.A. Music Center — with Tina’s Angels. The group of girls are part of a mentoring program set up by Mama Knowles herself.
After the show, Beyonce went backstage where the dancers went crazy, and we can’t blame ’em. It’s also not everyday Beyonce comments on your talent.
