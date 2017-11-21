Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: November 21, 2017

Beyonce tops the ‘The Highest Paid Women in Music’ list

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Forbes.com has released their annual  list of ‘The Highest Paid Women in Music,’ and this year, Beyonce is #1, raking in $105 million over the past year or so.   The income they counted is from things like:  Album and merchandise sales, licensing, publishing royalties, endorsements, and touring.

Here’s the Top 10:

1.   Beyoncé, $105 million

2.   Adele, $69 million

3.   Taylor Swift, $44 million

4.   Celine Dion, $42 million

5.   Jennifer Lopez, $38 million

6.   Dolly Parton, $37 million

7.   Rihanna, $36 million

8.   Britney Spears, $34 million

9.   Katy Perry, $33 million

10.   Barbra Streisand, $30 million

Others who didn’t make the cut, but still made eight figures include:  Madonna, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and reformed former donut-licker Ariana Grande.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation