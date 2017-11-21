Beyonce tops the ‘The Highest Paid Women in Music’ list

By Estee

Forbes.com has released their annual list of ‘The Highest Paid Women in Music,’ and this year, Beyonce is #1, raking in $105 million over the past year or so. The income they counted is from things like: Album and merchandise sales, licensing, publishing royalties, endorsements, and touring.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Beyoncé, $105 million

2. Adele, $69 million

3. Taylor Swift, $44 million

4. Celine Dion, $42 million

5. Jennifer Lopez, $38 million

6. Dolly Parton, $37 million

7. Rihanna, $36 million

8. Britney Spears, $34 million

9. Katy Perry, $33 million

10. Barbra Streisand, $30 million

Others who didn’t make the cut, but still made eight figures include: Madonna, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and reformed former donut-licker Ariana Grande.