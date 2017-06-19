Now Playing
Posted: June 19, 2017

Beyoncé’s Twins are Here!

Beyoncé’s Twins are Here!
Beyoncé’s Twins are Here!
Beyoncé’s Twins are Here!

By Estee

Power 953 News

Beyonce’s twins are here, but that’s where the information stops.  Because all anyone has to go on is a Tweet from her dad Matthew Knowles that said, “Happy birthday to the twins!  Love, Granddad.”

There’s supposedly some sort of issue that’s kept the twins in the hospital.  It’s a minor issue, and the twins are expected to be okay . . . doctors just didn’t feel comfortable releasing them right away.

Looks like she could have given birth to a boy AND a girl.  There was a woman was seen carrying two baby balloons into UCLA Medical Center:  One pink, one blue . . . with a card for “B & J”.

In related news, Jay is releasing a “visual album” like Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” on June 30th.  It’s called “4:44”, and it stars Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover.

Mathew Knowles’s Tweet:


