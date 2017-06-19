Beyoncé’s Twins are Here!

Beyonce’s twins are here, but that’s where the information stops. Because all anyone has to go on is a Tweet from her dad Matthew Knowles that said, “Happy birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

There’s supposedly some sort of issue that’s kept the twins in the hospital. It’s a minor issue, and the twins are expected to be okay . . . doctors just didn’t feel comfortable releasing them right away.

Looks like she could have given birth to a boy AND a girl. There was a woman was seen carrying two baby balloons into UCLA Medical Center: One pink, one blue . . . with a card for “B & J”.

In related news, Jay is releasing a “visual album” like Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” on June 30th. It’s called “4:44”, and it stars Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover.

