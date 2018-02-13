Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: February 13, 2018

Beyonce Wasn’t Having It With An Actress Flirting With Jay-Z

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Beyonce put out her album Lemonade and opened up Jay-Z cheating on her with the Becky with good hair.

According to actress Tiffany Haddish who was part of the movie ‘Girls Trip’ she was at an event with Beyonce and Jay-Z. Haddish said “I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit,” Haddish revealed. “And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z. [The actress] touched Jay-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like . . . ‘Biittchh!’ but, she didn’t say that,”“Her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’ Then Beyonce “started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened,”

Her is the picture for Tiffany Haddish Instagram:

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation