Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 21, 2017

Beyonce Wax Figure Pulled From Madame Tussauds

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

After a week long of controversy about the wax figure of Beyonce at the New York Madame Tussauds Wax Museum they have decided to pull it.

Madame Tussauds at first was blaming bad lighting of the wax figure of Beyonce. But it was too late once it got on social media fans went in on the new wax figure saying that did not even look like Beyonce.

The wax figure looked more like “slightly tanned white person” than the songstress so with all the backlash Madame Tussauds decided to pull the wax figure.

Check out the side by side picture below.

Instagram Photo

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation