Beyonce Wax Figure Pulled From Madame Tussauds
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
After a week long of controversy about the wax figure of Beyonce at the New York Madame Tussauds Wax Museum they have decided
to pull it.
Madame Tussauds at first was blaming bad lighting of the wax figure of Beyonce. But it was too late once it got on social
media fans went in on the new wax figure saying that did not even look like Beyonce.
The wax figure looked more like “slightly tanned white person” than the songstress so with all the backlash Madame Tussauds
decided to pull the wax figure.
Check out the side by side picture below.
