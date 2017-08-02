Now Playing
Posted: August 02, 2017

By Estee

Power 953 News

Beyonce  is worth about $450 million, so she could buy pretty much ANYTHING and no one would bat an eye . . . but if she bought an NBA team, that might surprise some people.

Beyonce, a Houston native and a Houston Rockets fan, could become part owner of the team since the Houston Rockets are for sale.

Beyoncé hasn’t commented, but she’s a pretty big basketball fan and she regularly shows up courtside at games.

Jay-Z owned a small piece in the Nets for a few years, but in 2013, he sold his stake to start up his Roc Nation sports agency.  And Justin Timberlake owns a piece of the Memphis Grizzlies.


