Big Sean Announces “Unfriendly Reminder” Tour

It been a while since we got new music from Big Sean that still hasn’t stop him from going on tour.

Big Sean announced that he will be in a city near you for his “Unfriendly Reminder” Tour alongside Playboi Carti.

In a statement Big Sean said”With the platform I have now, I thought it would be perfect to revisit a lot of the old music as well as the new classics on my next tour. But I’m gonna give you guys the opportunity to chose my setlist on this tour.” he wrote on Twitter with a trailer for the tour.”

The tour will make it’s first stop April 12th here in Orlando. Check below for the other dates below: