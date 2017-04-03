Big Sean Awarded the Key to the City of Detroit

Big Sean has a lot to be happy about with the success of his recent album “I Decided” and also giving back to the community with his Sean Anderson Foundation.

Due to his educational foundation”Sean Anderson Foundation” Big Sean became the youngest person to ever receive a key from his hometown of Detroit.

Big Sean gave a speech and said “This isn’t just me, this is the key to the city for all of us, because I represent y’all. I am y’all,”

"This is a key to the city for all of us." –@BigSean pic.twitter.com/DWXdBXC05K — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2017