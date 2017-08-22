Sign in with your existing account
Big Sean Confirms New Music Will Be Coming Soon
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Big Sean has had a successful year with his fourth album
I Decided which is already on it’s way to selling over one million units. With hit singles
Bounce Back and
Moves , Big
Sean has not taken a break from music.
In addition, Big Sean celebrated the success of his album with new jewelry.
Over weekend, Big Sean performed at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival in New York City and had the entire crowd rocking to all
his hits. Afterwards, Big Sean told fans that new music is on its way.
Check out the interview with Big Sean and
Billboard below:
VIDEO
