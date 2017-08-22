Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: August 22, 2017

Big Sean Confirms New Music Will Be Coming Soon

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Big Sean has had a successful year with his fourth album I Decided which is already on it’s way to selling over one million units.  With hit singles Bounce Back and Moves , Big  Sean has not taken a break from music.

In addition, Big Sean celebrated the success of his album with new jewelry.

Instagram Photo

Over weekend, Big Sean performed at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival in New York City and had the entire crowd rocking to all his hits. Afterwards, Big Sean told fans that new music is on its way.

Check out the interview with Big Sean and Billboard below:


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation