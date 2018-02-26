By nigelsealy

Big Sean started off the year letting all his fans that he will be going on tour.

But now he has put his tour on the back burner in order to focus on new music.

Last Sunday, Big Sean fans were refunded there tickets for his upcoming tour with Shy Glizzy and Playboi Carti.

Leading many fans thinking why would Big Sean out of the blue post pone his upcoming tour that he has been promoting.

Big Sean said in a statement:

“To all my fans: I’ve been in a deep creative space and decided I need to stay focused in the studio – so unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour,” read the note. “I learned in life you have to follow your intuition – I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love and support. It means the world to me. Trust, we are working on something special for you all.”