By Estee

Power 953 News

Naya Rivera was arrested for domestic battery over the weekend. She and her husband Ryan Dorsey were in West Virginia to celebrate Thanksgiving.

On Saturday night they were taking a walk when they got into an argument over their two year old son. Naya allegedly attacked Ryan, hitting him in the head and face and causing minor injuries. He didn’t need medical treatment.

Naya was released on $1,000 bond, and it was her father-in-law who picked her up. Naya and Ryan got married in 2014. She actually filed for divorce last year, but called it off.

Naya’s ex-fiancé Big Sean apparently trolled her after her arrest. Late Saturday night, he posted a video that seems like it was a response to the situation. (WARNING!!! His video contains several uncensored N-words.)