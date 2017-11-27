Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: November 27, 2017

Big Sean’s Ex, Naya Rivera was arrested for domestic battery over the weekend

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Naya Rivera was arrested for domestic battery over the weekend.  She and her husband Ryan Dorsey were in West Virginia to celebrate Thanksgiving.

On Saturday night they were taking a walk when they got into an argument over their two year old son.  Naya allegedly attacked Ryan, hitting him in the head and face and causing minor injuries.  He didn’t need medical treatment.

Naya was released on $1,000 bond, and it was her father-in-law who picked her up.  Naya and Ryan got married in 2014.  She actually filed for divorce last year, but called it off.

Naya’s ex-fiancé Big Sean  apparently trolled her after her arrest.  Late Saturday night, he posted a video that seems like it was a response to the situation.   (WARNING!!!  His  video contains several uncensored N-words.)


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation