Big Sean Shows Appreciation for Lil Wayne on Instagram
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Big Sean shows that even though Lil Wayne is going through a lot of drama with Cash Money.
He still getting support from fans and peers such as Big Sean who said on Instagram that he will never forget what Lil Wayne said about his song ‘Deep’ “U changed the rap 4ever, God bless you! #C5.”
In the the song “Deep” featuring Lil Wayne says ” “F*** the finish line, just finish your lines/And if getting your point across crosses the line/Some of the time then cross it with pride/That’s real, my n****, remember that/And it ain’t about if they remember you, they remember rap/So just spit it back and hope somebody diggin’ that/Cause this sh**is deep, deep/Deep as empty pockets, n****,/We come empty pockets before we have empty pockets, slime/That sh** get deep”
