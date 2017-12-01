By Estee

Power 953 News

“Billboard” named Selena Gomez its Woman of the Year, and not surprisingly, their interview with her eventually came around to Justin Bieber, and what brought him back into her life.

She said, “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

She also said it’s all good with The Weeknd.

“There’s such a true friendship. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Also, don’t expect Selena to get any work done to herself anytime soon, even on the scar from her kidney transplant surgery. She says, quote, “There is absolutely zero judgment on my end. I just think for me, it could be my eyes, my round face, my ears, my legs, my scar. I don’t have perfect abs, but I feel like I’m wonderfully made.”

( Billboard)