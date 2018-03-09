Blac Chyna Cries On Her Instagram Live

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Blac Chyna has been all over the news with drama between her ex Rob Kardashian, sex tapes and having a fling with Swae Lee.

Today Blac Chyna broke down on her Instagram live while rapper Logic new album was playing in the background.

Blac Chyna said to her Instagram live followers “I’ve got so much to say… seriously”

Check out the video below: