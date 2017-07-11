Blac Chyna’s Former Side Piece Now Blasting Her Nudes on Social

By Estee

If it ain’t Rob Kardashian, it’s Blac Chyna’s former side piece, Ferarri.

Powerhouse attorney Lisa Bloom sent Ferrari a letter warning him not to sell or post any nude pics he might have of Chyna.

Bloom says, “Posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White’s intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time.” She also brought up Cali’s revenge porn law.

This comes after the news that Chyna is getting a restraining order against Rob … who now says he regrets blasting BC on social media.