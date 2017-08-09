Sign in with your existing account
Blac Chyna had the cops called on her… and it had nothing to do with Rob Kardashian, and everything to do with her neighbor.
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Blac Chyna had the cops called on her… and it had nothing to do with Rob Kardashian, and everything to do with her neighbor.
Blach Chyna’s neighbor began constructing a new roof on his home at 9AM Tuesday. Chyna stormed out of her house and started
yelling at the guy accusing him of waking her and Dream up with the noise of his equipment.
She got so irate that the police had to be called. When they arrived, they informed her that legally speaking, construction
can begin as early as 7AM, sooooooo your girl Chyna had to take her booty back inside.
