Posted: August 09, 2017

Blac Chyna had the cops called on her… and it had nothing to do with Rob Kardashian, and everything to do with her neighbor. 

By Estee

Power 953 News

Blach Chyna’s neighbor began constructing a new roof on his home at 9AM Tuesday. Chyna stormed out of her house and started yelling at the guy accusing him of waking her and Dream up with the noise of his equipment.

She got so irate that the police had to be called. When they arrived, they informed her that legally speaking, construction can begin as early as 7AM, sooooooo your girl Chyna had to take her booty back inside.


There are no comments yet.

 
 
