Blac Chyna New Career As Female Rapper

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Blac Chyna has now decided to put start a new venture as a female rapper.

She sat down with XXL and talked about her new career as a rapper. Chyna said she wants to be taken serious as a rapper. And hopes to work with French Montana, Gwen Stefani, Nicki Minaj.

Blac Chyna was asked “What even made me start to think about this venture is like, hey, I’m already in the industry and I done kinda reached the highest of the things I was doing,”

In addition, Blac Chyna said “I told myself it’s either two ways you could go with this. You either go music or you could do acting. And I’m like, uh, music. Hello! I’m already around it and most of the people I already know them anyway, so, it should be really easy for me. I feel like if I do need help or if I need mentoring I could call my friends like French [Montana] and Nicki [Minaj] or just whoever for advice and whatnot. I feel like it’s the right way to go.”

