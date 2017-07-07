Sign in with your existing account
Blac Chyna Plans On Filing A Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Ever since Rob went basaltic on social media on Wednesday against his former flame Blac Chyna.
Now Blac Chyna has gotten an attorney who plans to file a restraining order against Rob this Monday.
According to
TMZ, Blac Chyna has hired Lisa Bloom to deal with Rob Kardashian and he will likely have to be 100 yards away from her.
Her is Lisa Bloom post:
