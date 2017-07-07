Now Playing
Posted: July 07, 2017

Blac Chyna Plans On Filing A Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Ever since Rob went basaltic on social media on Wednesday against his former flame Blac Chyna.

Now Blac Chyna has gotten an attorney who plans to file a restraining order against Rob this Monday.

According to TMZ, Blac Chyna has hired Lisa Bloom to deal with Rob Kardashian and he will likely have to be 100 yards away from her.

Her is Lisa Bloom post:


Comments

There are no comments yet.

 
 
