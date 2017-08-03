Sign in with your existing account
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are Close To Settling Child Custody
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Things between Rob and Blac Chyna our history right now. But the two might have come to agreement on custody for their daughter
Dream Kardashian.
According to
TMZ, Blac Chyna has been killing it financially ever since getting with Rob Kardashian. Neither Chyna nor Rob has asked for child
support.
Apparently Blac Chyna is making a whole lot of money through club appearances and hosting gigs. Rob doesn’t make nearly as
much money as Blac Chyna but he does spend more quality time with his daughter Dream than Chyna.
