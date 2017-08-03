Now Playing
Posted: August 03, 2017

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are Close To Settling Child Custody

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Things between Rob and Blac Chyna our history right now. But the two might have come to agreement on custody for their daughter Dream Kardashian.

According to TMZ, Blac Chyna has been killing it financially ever since getting with Rob Kardashian. Neither Chyna nor Rob has asked for child support.

Apparently Blac Chyna is making a whole lot of money through club appearances and hosting gigs. Rob doesn’t make nearly as much money as Blac Chyna but he does spend more quality time with his daughter Dream than Chyna.

 


