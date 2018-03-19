Sign in with your existing account
Blue Ivy is only 6, but she’s already making business deals
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Beyonce and Jay Z took Blue to the Wearable Art Gala Saturday night in L.A. Grandma Tina Knowles put the event together to
raise money for a new non-profit performance complex.
A piece of art must have caught Blue Ivy’s eye because she held up her little sign and threw down a $19k bid.
It looks like Jay wasn’t into the piece though, because he tried to gently put his daughter’s hand down. Even if she scored
the piece, we’re guessing Jay and Bey could afford it.
