Posted: March 19, 2018

Blue Ivy is only 6, but she’s already making business deals

By Estee

Power 953 News

Beyonce and Jay Z took Blue to the Wearable Art Gala Saturday night in L.A. Grandma Tina Knowles put the event together to raise money for a new non-profit performance complex.

A piece of art must have caught Blue Ivy’s eye because she held up her little sign and threw down a $19k bid.

It looks like Jay wasn’t into the piece though, because he tried to gently put his daughter’s hand down.  Even if she scored the piece, we’re guessing Jay and Bey could afford it.

