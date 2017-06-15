Now Playing
Posted: June 15, 2017

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Fight UFC Star Conor McGregor in August

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Fight UFC Star Conor McGregor in August
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Fight UFC Star Conor McGregor in August
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Fight UFC Star Conor McGregor in August

By Estee

Power 953 News

So many people said it would never happen, but it’s happening:  Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr and UFC star Conor McGregor will fight on August 26th.

It’ll be a 12-round BOXING match with 10-ounce gloves, and they’re holding it at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.  They’ll fight at 154 pounds.

Floyd has an undefeated record of 49 and 0, while Conor is 21 and 3 as an MMA pro.  He’s one of the biggest stars in the history of the UFC, but he’s never boxed before, as an amateur or a professional.

Conor is already trolling Floyd.  He Tweeted photos of them side-by-side, except he used a picture of Floyd’s DAD.  It’s an age joke, since Conor is 28, and Floyd is 40.

There’s no word on the paydays, but this could be the richest fight in boxing history.  UFC boss Dana White says he expects Conor to pull down around $100 MILLION.  It’s likely that Floyd will make a lot more than Conor.  (Yahoo Sports)


